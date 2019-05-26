|
|
Joyce M. Davis (Dalrymple), age 92, of Waterford, formerly of Auburn Heights, Michigan passed away Friday May 24, 2019. Joyce was the loving wife of the late Harold Davis; beloved mother of Bradley (late Colleen) Davis and Brenda (late Thomas Reed) Moore; caring grandmother of Tim Davis, Katie (Jimmy) Walker, Roddy (Shelly Clark) Moore, Amy (Matt) Eder, and Kelly (Matt) Duprey; great-grandmother of Landon, London, Maddie, Aubree, Taras, Jadin, Lennon, Emmett, Anabelle, and Lucy; and sister of Judy and the late Nancy. Joyce was born the daughter of the late Boyce and Josephine (Herold) Dalrymple in Fostoria, Michigan on June 8, 1926. She graduated from Millington High School in the class of 1944. Joyce married Harold Davis and together they operated the Davis Funeral Home in Auburn Heights for many years. Joyce loved being in the woods, tending flowers, and picking mushrooms. She also loved her cat Boomie. Joyce’s family will welcome all to a visitation on Tuesday May 28, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11:30 a.m. at Pixley Funeral Home, located at 3530 Auburn Road in Auburn Hills, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made in Joyce’s honor to the Michigan Human’s Society online at www.michiganhumane.org.
Published in The Oakland Press on May 27, 2019