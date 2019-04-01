|
|
WILLIAMS, JOYCE of Clarkston; March 31, 2019; Age 89; born January 30, 1930 in Vasper, TN. Daughter of the late Sam and Sally Bradshaw; wife of the late Osmer D. Williams; mother of Patricia Miracle (Larry) and Randall Williams (Kathy); grandmother of Tracy Williams (Luke); great-grandmother of Ozzie and Marlie Fouracre; sister of JoAnne Miller (the late Billy), Wanda McDonald (the late Douglas), Kyle Bradshaw (Cheryl) and the late Kenneth Bradshaw (the late Gladys); also survived by several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Joyce’s Life will be held Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 5:00 p.m. at Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home, Waterford. Rev. Tom Hampton officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday 2:00 p.m. until time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Mercy Health Care, Attn: Palliative Care. To send a private condolence to the family visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 2, 2019