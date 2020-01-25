The Oakland Press Obituaries
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
JUANITA G. WALLS

JUANITA G. WALLS Obituary
of Waterford; January 24, 2020; age 93; Beloved wife of the late Fred A. Walls; Loving mother of Sharon K. Laurain, Michael A. (Karen) Walls and Sherry L. (Paul) Martin; Dear sister of Carl (Linda) Harding, the late Gladys Haverstick and the late Bill Harding; Cherished grandmother of Daniel Laurain, Dustin (Leeann) Laurain, Michael (Robert) Walls, Jr., Danielle (Brett) Maki, Zachariah Martin and Chad Martin; Great-grandmother of Joaquin, Cruz, Alexis, Jaelyn and Kaela. Mrs. Walls owned and operated Walls Beauty Shop for many years, and most of all, she loved spending time with her family. A private family funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Interment Christian Memorial Cemetery. Memorials may be made to U Can-Cer Vive Cancer Foundation, ucancervive.com Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 26, 2020
