JOHNSON, JUANITA K., of Waterford, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 85 years of age. Born in Zincville, Oklahoma the daughter to the late Steven and Alberta (Tharp) Betz. Beloved wife of Zane for 50 years; loving mother of Terri (Scott) Pearson-Guzzy; dearest sister of Mark (the late Joan) Tharp and Darlene (the late Jack) Clarno. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Juanita retired from General Motors Truck & Bus in 1987. She worked for many years with Waterford Township’s Facilities and Operations and most recently volunteered at the Waterford Senior Center. In her free time she enjoyed traveling and sewing. Memorial service 10 a.m. Monday November 18, 2019, with visitation Sunday from 3-8 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. Memorial donations may be made to the . To post a condolence, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 15, 2019