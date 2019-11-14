The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
(248) 674-0461
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita K. Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juanita K. Johnson Obituary
JOHNSON, JUANITA K., of Waterford, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 85 years of age. Born in Zincville, Oklahoma the daughter to the late Steven and Alberta (Tharp) Betz. Beloved wife of Zane for 50 years; loving mother of Terri (Scott) Pearson-Guzzy; dearest sister of Mark (the late Joan) Tharp and Darlene (the late Jack) Clarno. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Juanita retired from General Motors Truck & Bus in 1987. She worked for many years with Waterford Township’s Facilities and Operations and most recently volunteered at the Waterford Senior Center. In her free time she enjoyed traveling and sewing. Memorial service 10 a.m. Monday November 18, 2019, with visitation Sunday from 3-8 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. Memorial donations may be made to the . To post a condolence, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juanita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -