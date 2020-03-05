|
|
Juanita L. Thompson of Auburn Hills, MI passed away on March 2, 2020 at the age of 96. She was born to Daniel and Mabel Spence of Pontiac, MI in 1923 and graduated from Walled Lake High School in 1941. She was the beloved wife of the late Gilbert H. Thompson and they were together for 36 years. She was a lifelong member of the Orchard Lake Community Church, Presbyterian. She had a great passion for cooking and sewing, with a special gift for creating quilts. Her two favorite names were “Mom” and “Grandma”. She is survived by her son George W. Ellenwood; her daughter Mary Ellenwood Bourgeau; three grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her brothers George Spence, Harold (the late Betty) Spence, and Clarence Spence. She is survived by her brother Rev. Everett (Phillis) Spence of Frostburg, Maryland and a sister-in-law, Maria Spence, of Lake City, Michigan. A private service will be held following cremation.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 8, 2020