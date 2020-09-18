Juanita "Miss Juanita" Laws - age 84, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at St. Joseph Mercy. Family hour 10:00 AM Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Van Dyke Church of Christ, 5201 East 9 Mile Road Warren, Michigan. with Funeral Service commencing immediately at 11:00AM. Brother Lonale Stewart, Officiating. Interment Perry Mt Park Cemetery, 878 N. Perry Street. Friends and pallbearers will gather at the church at 10:00AM Saturday. Ms. Laws will lie in state in the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home and may be viewed Friday from 12:00 Noon - 6:00PM. www.lawrenceemoonfuneralhomepontiac.com