Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
Judith JORDAN
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
12:30 PM
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
Judith A. JORDAN Obituary
of Oxford; January 24, 2020; age 76; preceded in death by her husband Buck; mother of Mark Jordan, Russ (late Nancy) Mansfield, Mike (Amy) Mansfield, Karen (Hugh) Lambert & Jason (Melanie) Mansfield; also survived by 11 grandchildren; sister of Paulette (late Terry) Heard, the late Bonnie Lancaster & late Denise (Clay) Wilson. Judy loved being around her children & grandchildren; they were they light of her life. She was a member at Marimont Community Church and enjoyed creating dried flower wreaths and crafts. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Monday 5 -7pm. Funeral Service Tuesday 12:30pm at the funeral home. Interment Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 26, 2020
