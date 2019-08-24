The Oakland Press Obituaries
of Lake Orion; August 22, 2019; age 76; Beloved wife of the late Nicholas; Loving mother of Jennifer Klayo (Chad Barnes), the late Kristine Klayo and the late Brian Klayo; Cherished sister of Walter (Diane) Quarles, Thomas Quarles, and Janis (John) Clarke; Best friend of Bonnie Thompson; Dear daughter of the late Orbe T. and Berniece Quarles. Also survived by her soul mates, Shih Tzus – Chippy, Riley, and Lacey. Judy graduated from Saint Frederick’s High School in Pontiac and then attended Pontiac Business Institute. She worked at Montgomery Wards and Meijers Food Stores where she retired. She loved animals, travel, and sports, especially NASCAR. A Memorial Service will be held Monday, August 26, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Officiating Father James Mayworm. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until time of service. Memorials may be made to the Michigan Humane Society. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 25, 2019
