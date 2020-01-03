The Oakland Press Obituaries
Judith Ann (Terrien) Sweeney; of Ortonville; passed from this life on January 1, 2020 at age 79. She was born February 27, 1940 in Pontiac to the late Gerald (Joe) and Natalie Terrien. Judy was the beloved wife of 59 years to Michael Sweeney. Loving mother of Brian Sweeney and Kevin (Janet) Sweeney; and loving grandmother of Dominik and Jocelyn. She was also the dear sister of Patty England and Jeri Carlson. Judy was a very caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend and she will be dearly missed. Family will receive visitors on January 5, 2020 from 2-5pm at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion, with a Rosary at 4pm. Instate January 6, 2020 at 10 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 715 N Lapeer Rd, Lake Orion until the time of her Mass at 11am.
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 4, 2020
