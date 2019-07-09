|
Cummins, Mrs. Judith Ann "Judy" "Ms. Judy"; age 70; passed away, Sunday, July 7, 2019 at her residence. Family hour 1 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 from the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 268 N. Perry Street, with funeral service commencing immediately at 2 p.m. Pastor James H. Keys, Sr., officiating. Family and Friends will assemble at the funeral home 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Mrs. Cummins will lie in state in the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home and may be viewed from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday.
Published in The Oakland Press on July 11, 2019