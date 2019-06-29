|
|
Judith Ann Kaiser Grabowski, aged 81, peacefully passed in New London, CT on June 24, 2019. She was born January 9, 1938 in Detroit MI, to Lois Bledsoe Kaiser and Victor Kaiser. She graduated from Mackenzie High School, Detroit MI, with the class of 1956. On September 1, 1956 she was married to Edward Grabowski. She was a retiree of General Motors. She had many diverse interests and loved to camp and travel. Throughout her life she was an active member of the PTA, Boy Scouts as a Den Mother, Girls Scouts as a Brownie Leader, 4H as a Leader, the Lions club, Daughters of the American Revolution and her beloved Oxford Scarletts chapter of The Red Hat Society. Judith is survived by her children Lon Grabowski (Amy Richlin), Cyndi Riffle (Tom), Glen Grabowski (Melissa) and her grandchildren Bay, Linden, Drew, Ryan, Ricky, Jason, Jocelyn, Megan and Meredith. In addition she also leaves her sister Linda Mellen, her brother Dan Kaiser, 6 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and a goddaughter. She is predeceased by her husband, her parents and a daughter Cari Lynn Grabowski. She will be laid to rest with her husband in the Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly MI. Date of services to be announced.
Published in The Oakland Press on June 30, 2019