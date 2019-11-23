|
Judith Ann Lee, age 79, passed away surrounded by her family on November 20, 2019. Beloved Mother of Greg (Jennifer) Lee, Kristen (Keith) Arens and Stephen (Kelly) Lee. Loving Grandma of 9 Grandchildren Josh, Abbey, Mesa, Owen, Hannah, Ethan, Jacob, Vivian and Isaac. Dear sister of Dr. Al (Helen) Smith. Judy also leaves nieces, nephews and many loving friends. Judy was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother, Aunt, Sister and friend. Her caring and nurturing ways will be forever missed. Judy was passionate about her career and serving others, and worked at the Haven Shelter for over 20 years. HAVEN a 24-Hour emergency shelter exclusively for domestic violence and sexual assault victims and their children. She responded to initial calls, aided in police reports, helped provide a safe place, testified in court as an expert witness, provided counseling and support to the victims through completion of the case. She worked with victims, police, District Attorneys and Judges to help strengthen and change the law and bring those responsible to justice. Please join us in celebrating a truly beautiful soul. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday November 30, 4 p.m. at The Holly Vault Chapel, 104 Lake Street, Holly, MI 48442. Please RSVP at https://forms.gle/5pRPMVxBvJuhz6m78. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Haven to further her work to help victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, where she tirelessly dedicated her life to helping others: https://www.haven-oakland.org/donate. Share memories at:
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 24, 2019