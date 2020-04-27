|
|
Judith Anne Sellgren - 1942-2020. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Judith Anne Sellgren, 78, on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Born March 21st, 1942, in Ontario to James and Edna Harvey, the family moved to Detroit, then to Royal Oak. Judie graduated from Kimball High School in 1960, and from Michigan State University in 1964 with a BA in Education. She was a loving parent to her three children and enjoyed watching the Detroit Tigers play. Judie served as President of the Rochester Jaycees Auxiliary, was a dedicated Girl Scout Leader and enjoyed a long career with Rochester Community Schools. She earned a Masters of Library and Information Science from Wayne State University in 1992 and retired in 2005. Judie will be lovingly remembered by her sister, Wendy, her three children; Reid, Kirsten, and Heather, and her three grandchildren—Abigail, Morgan and Benjamin. Judie is also survived by her former husband, Frank, and will be forever remembered by nephews; Ryan and Jordan, a host of Rochester Community Schools’, Kimball and Sandstone friends, as well as the Girl Scout Bridge Ladies.
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 28, 2020