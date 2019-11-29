The Oakland Press Obituaries
Judith Harbour
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
4:00 PM
Judith Diane Harbour


1941 - 2019
Judith Diane Harbour Obituary
of Auburn Hills formerly Waterford; Nov 27, 2019; age 78; wife of William Krieger; mother of Daniel (Michele), late Jared (Denise) & Robert Davis; Granny of Christopher, Daniel, Stevie & Nicole; great granny of Christopher & Roman; sister of Carol (late Jim) Studley & Kathy Harbour. Celebration of Life Saturday, Dec. 7th 4:00pm at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit at 3:00pm. Memorials may be made to K9 Stray Rescue League. online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 1, 2019
