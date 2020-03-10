|
|
Judith Leone Waugh of Rochester Hills, Michigan, passed away on February 27, 2020. She was born in Flint, Michigan on January 18, 1940 to John Ralph McFarlan Brown and Catherine Wilhelmina Thies. Judith graduated from Kearsley High in Flint, and went on to receive her Master of Business degree from the University of Phoenix. From there she went on to have a career in real estate. Judith was married to Gernard C. Waugh on November 1, 1958. She was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Rodney Brown. Judith is survived by her husband, Gernard C. Waugh; her daughters, Erin Leslie Waugh and Tracey (J.R. Stephens) Lynley; her sons, Brennen R. (Jeanne Brooks) Waugh and Curt C. (Kathy nee Kinninger) Waugh; and her grandchildren, Vincent F. Ryan (Erin), Edward T. Miner (Tracey), David W. Miner (Tracey), Kelsey P. Waugh (Brennen), Zachary B. Waugh (Brennen), Audrey C. Waugh (Curt), and Vivian C. Waugh (Curt). In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of one of Judith’s passions, to the Older Persons’ Commission (OPC) (https://opcseniorcenter.org/). A Celebration of Life will be held for Judith at River Crest, 900 West Avon Road, Rochester Hills, MI 48307, on Saturday, April 4, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. A Memorial Program will begin at 3:00 p.m. Appetizers will be provided. www.rivercrestcatering.com.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 22, 2020