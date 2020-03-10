The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pixley Funeral Home
322 West University Drive
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-9641
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Judith at River Crest
900 West Avon Road
Rochester Hills, MI
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
3:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Waugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Leone Waugh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith Leone Waugh Obituary
Judith Leone Waugh of Rochester Hills, Michigan, passed away on February 27, 2020. She was born in Flint, Michigan on January 18, 1940 to John Ralph McFarlan Brown and Catherine Wilhelmina Thies. Judith graduated from Kearsley High in Flint, and went on to receive her Master of Business degree from the University of Phoenix. From there she went on to have a career in real estate. Judith was married to Gernard C. Waugh on November 1, 1958. She was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Rodney Brown. Judith is survived by her husband, Gernard C. Waugh; her daughters, Erin Leslie Waugh and Tracey (J.R. Stephens) Lynley; her sons, Brennen R. (Jeanne Brooks) Waugh and Curt C. (Kathy nee Kinninger) Waugh; and her grandchildren, Vincent F. Ryan (Erin), Edward T. Miner (Tracey), David W. Miner (Tracey), Kelsey P. Waugh (Brennen), Zachary B. Waugh (Brennen), Audrey C. Waugh (Curt), and Vivian C. Waugh (Curt). In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of one of Judith’s passions, to the Older Persons’ Commission (OPC) (https://opcseniorcenter.org/). A Celebration of Life will be held for Judith at River Crest, 900 West Avon Road, Rochester Hills, MI 48307, on Saturday, April 4, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. A Memorial Program will begin at 3:00 p.m. Appetizers will be provided. www.rivercrestcatering.com.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pixley Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -