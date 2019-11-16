|
|
of White Lake; passed away peacefully on November 11, 2019. Julia was born in Stafford, England and as a child moved to Leominster where she was raised. Julia remained in Leominster throughout her early adult life, later met and married Derek Giles. Derek & Julia had two sons and raised them in England until the early 80's, when they moved to the U.S., and settled into New Jersey to further pursue Derek's career. Julia and the family moved to Michigan years later, where they remained. Julia was always one for having a good time, and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She had a huge love for dogs and cats. Julia always had a smile on her face, and that smile will be missed by so many of her friends and loved ones. She was the happiest living a quiet life and had a great love for Princess Diana. Julia will be sorely missed for her honesty, her humor and her ability to find the best even in a bad situation. Derek was preceded by Julia's death in 2003. She was lucky to find love again with Bob Davis, whom she met in 2004. Julia is preceded in death by her parents Benjamin & Sheila Wood. Loving mother of Andrew D. Giles (Melissa Giles) and Simon Giles (Andrea Giles); Cherished grandmother of Christopher, Savanna, Lindsey, Mark, Derek and Jackson. Sister of John Giles. The family would like to thank the care team at Huron Valley DMC ICU and West Lake Heath Campus, as well as Custom Hospice for all the love, support and compassion they've shown the family during this difficult time. A Celebration of Julia's life will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends Saturday 10 a.m. until time of service. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 17, 2019