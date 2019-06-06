|
Juliana M. Greening age 79, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Loving wife of Charles “Chuck” for 56 years, beloved mother of Kris Sheibels, Tony (Karen) Greening and Katy Greening. Cherished grandmother of Lauren and Natalie, and great grandmother of McKenna Mae. Visitation will be Sunday June 9, from 1-5 p.m. at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. Twelve Mile, Farmington Hills. She will lie instate Monday from 10 a.m. until Mass at 10:30 at St. Fabian Catholic Church, 32200 W. Twelve Mile, Farmington Hills. Memorial contributions may be made to the or the .
Published in The Oakland Press on June 7, 2019