|
|
PATTERSON, JULIE M. of Clarkston, passed away January 5, 2020 at 77 years of age. Loving wife of Tim for 55 years; cherished mother of Amy (Dave) Carey and Beth (Paul) Earley; Nana of Sydney (fiancé Alexander), Trevor, Riley, Elsie, and Cobie; sister of Pat (Mike) Grybel and Gary (Kellie) Dovre; sister in law of Dave (Betsy) Patterson and the late Mike (Sandra) Patterson; survived by many nieces and nephews. Julie was a graduate of Waterford Township High School, and Michigan State where she earned a bachelor’s degree in education. A caring and thoughtful person, Julie was active and well respected in the many organizations she chose to serve with her time and talents; Jaycettes, Girl Scouts, Youth Assistance, and as always her committed devotion to Bethany Church, Waterford. She was a loving wife, mother, and Nana; regarded as a most compassionate person whose priorities were always placing others first. Her generous heart will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Funeral service will be Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Bethany Church, 1375 Hiller Rd, Waterford. Family will receive friends Saturday 2-8 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME – CLARKSTON. Memorials may be made to Bethany Church or Waterford Foundation for Public Education. To post a condolence please visit;
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 9, 2020