Julius Kusey was born on July 1, 1931 in Arenac County, Michigan. He passed away on April 30, 2020. Growing up on a family farm provided Julius with a healthy hobby, gardening. He loved growing fruits and vegetables and flowers and shared them unselfishly. He was a long time resident of Rochester, teaching in the Rochester Schools graduating from Central Michigan University. He earned a Master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin. Prior to his college days, Julius served proudly in the United States Army as a medic. He was fondly known as a kind and caring art teacher. He was a founding member of the Michigan Art Education Association and served as their president, and as conference co-chair for several years. He loved all the arts and spent many years going to movie openings, concerts and theatre performances. Julius traveled each summer to England and other European countries, learning about and collecting art. He is best known for his Christmas cards, which were rubbings from cemeteries throughout England. He sent over 200 cards yearly. He is survived by a brother, William Kusey and his sister Margaret Jansen.

Published in The Oakland Press from May 4 to May 6, 2020.
