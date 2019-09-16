|
|
Feldmann, June Jessie, age 95, passed away September 13, 2019 with family by her side, at the Pines of Lapeer. June ws born June 1, 1924 to Lee and Belle McIntyre, married her high school sweetheart, Harold on June 2, 1943. They had 4 children, 5 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great grandchildren.Harold and June were lifetime Oxford residents until recently, and spent 24 winters in Texas, where they loved to play shuffleboard. June was inducted into the Hall of Fame.June was preceded in death by her husband, Harold, their son, Harold Jr., and many brothers and sisters-in-law. Special thanks to her special niece, Vicky Darnell and good friend Bonnie Hunt.Funeral from Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, 39 W. Burdick, Oxford on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 11 AM. Interment Lakeview Cemetery in Clarkston. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, September 17th from 4-8 PM and Wednesday from 10-11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lapeer McLaren Hospice.
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 17, 2019