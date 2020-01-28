Home

June Marie Harding of Royal Oak died on January 25, 2020. Age 89. Cherished sister of Barbara Harding Homer and loved by Donald and Sherry Pyszczynski. Predeceased by her parents Frank and Agnes Harding and siblings James Harding, Rosemary Harding and brother-in-law, Edwin Homer, June was born in Ferndale, Mich. and was a long term resident of Royal Oak. She excelled in accounting work and loved reading, politics and traveling. June authored multiple cookbooks and newsletters. She was also a regular contributor to her charities. A private service will be held and she will have a permanent resting space at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Donations may be made in her name to retiredreligious.org
