1/
June Stephan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephan, June Ann. Age 90. October 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Jack. Loving mother of Jay (Patty) and Todd (Vicki). Proud grandmother of Brad (Rachel), Maureen (Joe) Wysocki, Jack, Sara (Garrett) Gokey and Jacob. Great grandmother of Abby Stephan and Florence Wysocki. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews including Hugh (Susan) Bray, Matt Bray and Andy Bray. June was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Royal Oak, where she had many good friends and fond memories. Visitation Friday 12 pm until the time of the Funeral Service 2 pm at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W. Eleven Mile Road (4 blocks E. of Woodward), Royal Oak. Interment following the funeral at Oakview Cemetery, Royal Oak. Memorials appreciated to the Alzheimer's Association or the American Cancer Society are appreciated. Share your memories at

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
705 West 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 541-7000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by theoaklandpress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved