June Stephan

Stephan, June Ann. Age 90. October 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Jack. Loving mother of Jay (Patty) and Todd (Vicki). Proud grandmother of Brad (Rachel), Maureen (Joe) Wysocki, Jack, Sara (Garrett) Gokey and Jacob. Great grandmother of Abby Stephan and Florence Wysocki. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews including Hugh (Susan) Bray, Matt Bray and Andy Bray. June was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Royal Oak, where she had many good friends and fond memories. Visitation Friday 12 pm until the time of the Funeral Service 2 pm at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W. Eleven Mile Road (4 blocks E. of Woodward), Royal Oak. Interment following the funeral at Oakview Cemetery, Royal Oak. Memorials appreciated to the Alzheimer's Association
or the American Cancer Society
are appreciated. Share your memories at