KAR WAH CHAN, PhD; age 71 of Lake Orion passed away January 18, 2020. He was born in Hong Kong on January 8, 1949. He graduated from The Chinese University of Hong Kong and received his PhD from the University of Waterloo, Ontario, Canada. He was married to Brunella Gallace MSc on August 19, 1978. KAR WAH had a career in Analytical Chemistry for Environment Canada, Dow Chemical Canada and Dow Chemical U.S. He was a member of The American Chemical Society. KAR WAH took much pride and joy in his family, gardening, photography and travel. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Brunella Gallace and his children Peter and Catherine Chan; sisters Pui Yin, Pui Man; brothers Kar Wing and Ka Kui. Also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law. KAR WAH was a wonderfully kind, thoughtful and generous individual. He was a talented, accomplished yet humble and hardworking person. We will all miss him and love him tremendously. Funeral Service, Friday, January 24, 2020 – 2 p.m. at Modetz Funeral Home, 100 E. Silverbell Rd., Orion. The family will receive friends Friday 11 a.m. until time of service. Inurnment Saturday, January 25, 2020 – 11 a.m. at Square Lake Cemetery, Lake Orion. Online condolences
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 23, 2020