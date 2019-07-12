The Oakland Press Obituaries
of Sylvan Lake; July 7, 2019; age 69; Beloved daughter of the late William and Rita Mercier; Sister of William (Dianne) Mercier, Patrick (Dara) Mercier, Mary (Gary) Stubblefield, Judy Mercier (late Stanley Pukey), Margaret (Late Bryan) Castleman and Rebecca (Craig) Comstock; Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Miss Mercier was an Administrator at the Wayne State University Medical School and was a member of St. Hugo of the Hills Catholic Church. She was in the last graduating class at St. Frederick Catholic School. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m. Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to ASCPA. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on July 13, 2019
