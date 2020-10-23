Karen Edwards Kneisel is now in heaven with her partner Nathan Davis and brother Ron Edwards. She is survived by her parents George and Doris Edwards, children Carl Kneisel and Aimee (Jeremy) Plesco, granddaughter Gwyneth Plesco, ex-husband Charles Kneisel, siblings Carol (Pat) Bachelder, Nancy (Brent) Helm, Marilyn (Joe) Maggioncalda, David Edwards, sisters-in-law Wendy Edwards, and Christene McGillis, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. There will be an online only Zoom service provided by Central United Methodist Church on November 1st at 3:00pm. All who wish to attend/help when we scatter her ashes are invited. Please contact Aimee Plesco for details. More information at https://www.nationalcremation.com