Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
KAREN M. MCGOLDRICK Obituary
of Traverse City, formerly of Pontiac; October 9, 2019; age 76; Beloved wife of the late Ronald; Loving mother of Kellie (Jeff) Shotwell, Kevin (Debbie) Cooley and Katrina McGoldrick. Daughter of the late Bruce and Rita Hockstad. Dear sister of Cindy Hockstad, Eileen “Sandie” (Jack) Knoblock, Brian Hockstad and the late Greg Hockstad (Elaine); Also cherished by six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 3 to 7 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Michigan Humane Society or to the ASPCA. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 11, 2019
