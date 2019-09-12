The Oakland Press Obituaries
Karen S. Zabel


1947 - 2019
Karen S. Zabel Obituary
age 71; of Rochester Hills; passed away September 11, 2019. She is the beloved wife of the late Robert Zabel; daughter of the late Donald and Letha Grant; loving mother of Scott (Michelle) Zabel and the late John M. Zabel; dear sister of Kathryn (Fred) Syck, John (Sue) Grant, the late Ronald (Sheryl) Grant and the late Gary Grant; loving grandmother of Amanda and great grandmother to Ava. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Pontiac.
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 14, 2019
