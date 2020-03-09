Home

Katherine D. Grant, 77, formerly of Waterford and Ft. Myers Beach, FL. passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, March 6, 2020, born January 30, 1943. Loving and beautiful Mother of Tony (Debbie) Selhost, Rick Selhost, Tanya (Charlie) Smith, Angie (Jim) Deuman. Devoted and adoring Grandma of Tarrah, Jordan, Kyle, Michael (Rebecca), Rachael, Johnny, Maria and Chandler. Loved dearly by her siblings, Bob Grant, Mike (Deanna) Grant and Kellie (Jon) Guibord, and her many nieces, nephews and friends. Proceeded in death by her parents, Jack and Melrose Grant, Brother Jack, Sister Sandy and Grandson Anthony Selhost Jr. Heartfelt appreciation to McClaren Hospice, especially mom’s nurse, Rob. A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 10, 2020
