Katherine D Woodward – age 91, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving children on October 28, 2019. Born to the late Albert and Marion Baril. Beloved wife to the late Kenneth R. Woodward. Loving mother to Kenneth (Sharon), James (Dorothy), Debria (Lee) Meadows, Diane (Ted) Behrick & Robert (Michelle). Grandmother to 17 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. Also surviving are her sisters, Lorna Adkins, Dorothy Nader and Theresa Novak. Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter Mary Lee Woodward; granddaughter Renee Woodward; sister Alberta Plute and brother, Gordon Baril. She was a homemaker and devoted wife. So devoted, that when her husband built a steel schooner and made it their home, she went even though she couldn’t swim. They eventually settled in Florida for a while and she moved back to Lake Orion after her husband passed. Memorial Service will be Saturday, November 2 at 12 p.m. at Lake Orion Methodist Church, 140 E. Flint St., Lake Orion, MI; a luncheon will follow. Cremation services entrusted to Lynch & Sons Lapeer, MI. In lieu of flowers family requests donations sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 30, 2019