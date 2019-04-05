The Oakland Press Obituaries
Swartz Funeral Home
1225 West Hill Rd
Flint, MI 48507-4735
Katherine Marie MILLER
Katherine Marie MILLER

Katherine Marie MILLER Obituary
Miller, Katherine Marie – of Grand Blanc, age 91, died Thursday, April 4, 2019 at her residence. Memorial Service was held at 5 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Swartz Funeral Home, 1225 West Hill Road, Flint. Cremains will be interred at a later date at Acacia Park Cemetery, 31300 Southfield Road, in Beverly Hills, Michigan. Katherine was born in Fox Lake, Illinois on May 16, 1927, the daughter of John William and Mildred Caroline (Burnett) Buenger and was formerly a resident of Royal Oak, Michigan. On September 18, 1948 she married William R. Miller in Chicago, Illinois and he preceded her in death. She was a member of the Senior Citizens Deaf Club. Surviving are children, Carolyn (Tom) Shubert, Bill (Sandy) Miller, Kay (Bill) McLeod and Lisa (Michael) Miller-Piche; 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Your condolences may be shared with the family at
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 6, 2019
