Passed away July 17, 2019 at the age of 79. Loving wife of the late Michael. Cherished mother of Kathleen (Charles) Cloud, Michael P. (Jefffrey Payton) Moore, Diane (Tim) Willis. Proud Grandma of Hunter and Taylor Willis, Alexis, Nicole, Christian and Charlotte Cloud and Great-Grandma of Gabriel and Logan. Dear sister of Joan Kasem and James Hendry and Aunt of David Kasem, the late Steven Kasem, Carol Hardy and Kim Meyers. Kathy was an active member of St. William Church. She loved to travel, read, knit and craft. Visitation Sunday 2-8 pm, Vigil 7 pm, at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 340 N. Pontiac Trail in Walled Lake. Funeral Mass Monday 10 am, in state 9:30 am, at St. William Catholic Church in Walled Lake.
Published in The Oakland Press on July 21, 2019