The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Home
340 Pontiac Trail
Walled Lake, MI 48390
(248) 624-2251
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen M. Moore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen M. Moore Obituary
Passed away July 17, 2019 at the age of 79. Loving wife of the late Michael. Cherished mother of Kathleen (Charles) Cloud, Michael P. (Jefffrey Payton) Moore, Diane (Tim) Willis. Proud Grandma of Hunter and Taylor Willis, Alexis, Nicole, Christian and Charlotte Cloud and Great-Grandma of Gabriel and Logan. Dear sister of Joan Kasem and James Hendry and Aunt of David Kasem, the late Steven Kasem, Carol Hardy and Kim Meyers. Kathy was an active member of St. William Church. She loved to travel, read, knit and craft. Visitation Sunday 2-8 pm, Vigil 7 pm, at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 340 N. Pontiac Trail in Walled Lake. Funeral Mass Monday 10 am, in state 9:30 am, at St. William Catholic Church in Walled Lake.
Published in The Oakland Press on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now