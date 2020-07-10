1/1
Kathryn Haworth
Kathryn M. Haworth; of Attica; passed away on July 8, 2020 at age 75. Kathryn is the beloved wife of Bob Haworth; dear mother of Brian (Roberta) Haworth, Timothy (Kelli) Haworth and Terry (Doris) Haworth; adoring grandmother of 7; great grandmother of 3; and sister of Charles Stephens III. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 11am at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. The family will receive friends for visitation on Monday from 4-8pm at the funeral home. Masks are required. Memorial donations may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice.

Published in The Oakland Press from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
