Kathryn Haworth

Kathryn M. Haworth; of Attica; passed away on July 8, 2020 at age 75. Kathryn is the beloved wife of Bob Haworth; dear mother of Brian (Roberta) Haworth, Timothy (Kelli) Haworth and Terry (Doris) Haworth; adoring grandmother of 7; great grandmother of 3; and sister of Charles Stephens III. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 11am at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. The family will receive friends for visitation on Monday from 4-8pm at the funeral home. Masks are required. Memorial donations may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store