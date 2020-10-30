1/1
KATHRYN J. HEPLER
of Waterford; October 25, 2020; age 70; Loving wife of Gary Hepler; Beloved mother of Stephen; Dear sister of Pamela (David) Gillespie, Margaret (Steve) Smith, Lisa (Rick) Wilmot and Anthony (Andrea) Angel; Beloved grandmother of Stephen II (Samantha) and Kathryn (Brandon). Great-grandmother of Stetson, Savannah, Ainsley, Sienna, Bellamy and Sylas; Daughter of the late Alexander and Lorraine Angel; Daughter in law of Sylvia Hepler and the late William Hepler #1; Sister in law of Bill (Ilene) Hepler. Also cherished by her dog Riley Roy, and many aunts, uncles, nephews and nieces. Kathryn was retired from the Oakland County Treasurer’s Office where she was an executive assistant. She loved her family, friends and playing Keno. Memorials may be made to the K-9 Rescue in Oxford. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book

Published in The Oakland Press from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
