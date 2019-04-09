The Oakland Press Obituaries
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-8137
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
1400 Inglewood
Rochester, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
1400 Inglewood
Rochester, MI
View Map
Kathryn Louise Diewald Obituary
Diewald, Kathryn Louise, age 76 of Rochester Hills, passed away April 5, 2019. Loving wife of the late Theodore Diewald. Dear mother of Jon (Jeanine) Diewald and Tricia Bringer. Sister of Bonnie (Rich) Erickson and Tina (Frank) Schultz. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, April 12, 2019 3-8 PM at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester. Funeral Mass, Saturday, April 13, 2019, 12:00 Noon with an instate time of 11:30 AM at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 1400 Inglewood, Rochester. Memorials in Kathryn’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 10, 2019
