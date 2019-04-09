|
Diewald, Kathryn Louise, age 76 of Rochester Hills, passed away April 5, 2019. Loving wife of the late Theodore Diewald. Dear mother of Jon (Jeanine) Diewald and Tricia Bringer. Sister of Bonnie (Rich) Erickson and Tina (Frank) Schultz. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, April 12, 2019 3-8 PM at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester. Funeral Mass, Saturday, April 13, 2019, 12:00 Noon with an instate time of 11:30 AM at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 1400 Inglewood, Rochester. Memorials in Kathryn’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 10, 2019