Village Funeral Home & Cremation Services
135 South St.
Ortonville, MI 48462
of Goodrich, died October 2, 2019. She was 65. Born August 25, 1954 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Jack and Jean (nee: Post) Shelton. She married Peter Birch on July 10, 1982 in Pontiac, Michigan. She is survived by her loving husband, Peter; three children, Aaron Cronover, Lindsay (Derek) Young and Katie (Damon) Young; four grandchildren, Sabastian, Kellen, Aria and Aven; two brothers, Patrick (Sharon) Shelton and Scott (Diane) Shelton; her special friends, Carlia Cichon, Cheryl Farnsworth and Pam Davis; she was preceded in death by one brother, Michael Shelton and her twin sister, Gay Shelton. Kay was employed by CNS Homecare and was a member of the Clarkston Eagles (5640 Maybe Rd., Clarkston, Michigan 48346) where a celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Flowers may be sent to the Clarkston Eagles or memorial contributions to Go Fund Me https://ie.gofundme.com/f/kay-birch039s-medical-bills Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE. To send a condolence to the family go to
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 3, 2019
