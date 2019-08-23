|
Obrzut, Keara Belle, of Metamora passed away August 21, 2019 at the age of 19. Beloved daughter of Mark and Andrea “Andy” Obrzut; adored granddaughter of Barbara Murray, the late William “Sarge” Murray, Marion Obrzut and the late Stanley Obrzut; cherished goddaughter of Shelly Miller; and loving companion to her horse Cake. Visitation will be Monday, August 26, 2019 from 10a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd., Rochester. There will be a short graveside sharing time at 1:30 at Mt. Avon Cemetery, corner of 3rd and Wilcox, Rochester. In lieu of flowers memorials in Keara Belle’s name may be made to the family for a future memorial or scholarship in her name. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 25, 2019