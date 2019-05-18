|
COLLINS, KEITH M. Collins, Keith M. of Walled Lake – I was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin on September 5, 1951 to Joseph and Gladys Collins. Most of my childhood was spent in Oshkosh, WI where I grew up with Jan, my older sister by 11 months. We truly were best friends as we did everything together. I know I pushed her buttons sometimes. I would turn off her imaginary stove and she would turn it back on and I would turn it back off. She would get so angry at me. I was thankful that she forgave me for cutting the ear off of “Miss Suzy” her favorite stuffed animal. Oh the fun we had growing up as kids. Back then I really enjoyed building model cars, going to drag races, riding bikes, and playing with my neighborhood friends. Things changed 14 years later when my younger sister Carrie came along. At that time, I was more interested in getting a color TV than a baby sister, but what did I know. Good thing we didn’t send her back like I asked. Following my schooling at Lourdes Academy High School and time at UW-Oshkosh, I got married to Judy Tritz in 1972. If you know anything about me, you’ll know that I LOVE CARS!! I found myself on the road to the Motor City in the mid ‘70’s where I earned my degree in Automotive Aftermarket Management from Northwood Institute. I worked in the automotive industry for many years with companies such as Fram Filters, Hastings and Belle Tire. Detroit is my true home. In the summer of ’83 my biggest joy arrived in my life and that was my son Christopher. The two of us have had so many great adventures together over the years. We loved making frequent visits to Cedar Point Amusement Park, going to RC car events, Autorama, any car show we could find, including the Woodward Dream cruise. Plus I can’t forget the one time Chris allowed me to win at Play Station on my birthday and then refusing to ever play again so I could remain “undefeated”. We’d spend hours talking about car “crap”. Any time we were together, was always the best time. Chris was my world. In the late ‘80’s I created a wonderful lifelong relationship with Ann Coe. We worked together daily in an entrepreneurial fashion building the best Dairy Queen on Grand River and 7 Mile. Additionally we owned a Burger’s Direct and a coffee business on the side. We wouldn’t want to be bored you know. We enjoyed collecting Budweiser steins, going to car shows, and attending local festivals. The simple pleasures of going out for breakfast or dinner and taking a drive around Walled Lake were the times I treasured most. It was the quality time we spent together. She never agreed to marry me, as “hell hadn’t frozen over yet”, but I must have done something right, for her to be by my side all of these years. I faced many health challenges in my life, especially being diabetic and all of its complications. Over the last 20 years, I learned to do things differently as I wasn’t about to sit at home and do nothing, plus that would have driven Ann nuts. I had way too many projects to get done. When I found myself needing to use a scooter, I loved that I could retain my independence as I could still get around. Knowing I had “wheels” made me feel as though I was on a race track. FINALLY, I had my race car. What did it need? Hot rod flames and a sign on the back that said, “How’s my driving? Call 1-800-WHO-CARES”. Watch out everyone, here I come! Back in the day, I used to dress up like Frankenstein. I had 10” platform shoes and a “Frankie” mask that I mounted to a hat that I wore along with the Frankenstein outfit. I was almost 9’ tall. I had a ball dressing up and scaring the kids as well as the adults. I got such a kick out of watching everyone else smile and laugh. This memory, inspired me to start decorating my “wheels”. It started out with a few Halloween decorations, which people really seemed to enjoy. I thought heck, why stop there! Thanksgiving and Christmas were around the corner. What started out as a simple decorating project at Halloween (since I love projects) bloomed into a year-round event of being decorated for all holidays and special events. My “wheels” were renamed my “scooter” as I had to add a basket, additional battery and platforms to hold all of decorations. Go big or go home I guess. When we were in between holiday seasons, people would ask, “where’s your stuff?”. I couldn’t disappoint, so Geeky Beek was born. You gotta love a grown man going into a Build-A-Bear store to buy outfits for a metal bird that is attached to his scooter because people wanted to know “where your stuff was”. I loved every minute of decorating my scooter as it was a festival of delight for me to bring a smile to someone else’s face. My love for my family, especially my granddaughter Kaylee who brightened my world, my friends and even strangers has blessed me immeasurably over the years. I loved to meet new people, hear their stories and help others in any way I could. I lived each day with humor as laughter is truly the best medicine. Continue to smile when you think of me and know I’ll be smiling back at you. I am survived by Ann, my partner of over 30 years; my son Christopher (Heather) Collins; granddaughter Kaylee Collins and feline granddaughter Harley; sister Jan Collins (Appleton, WI) and feline nephew “Max the Cat”; sister Carrie (Steve) Otto (Neenah, WI); most special Black Lab canine nieces Kyah “my little doll” and Allie “baby doll”. I am further survived by so many friends in my neighborhood, at L’George’s, Lakeside Family Diner, Home Depot and of course all of my “fans” at the Twelve Oaks and Somerset mall. I was preceded in death by my parents, Joseph and Gladys (Knevel) Collins, Shadow, my Old English Sheepdog mix, Rilee our Border Collie and German Shepherd mix who LOVED DQ cones, Amber our Red Fox Labrador, and of course our beautiful black short haired cats Schatzie and Louie . I have a few more surprises to share with you since my death on May 15th, so come and celebrate my life on Thursday May 23rd, 2019 at O’Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home 41555 Grand River Avenue, Novi, MI from 4pm – 8pm and Friday, May 24th, 2019 from 10am until time of service at 1 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Glen Eden Memorial Park, Livonia MI. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the and the Michigan Humane Society. “Let’s get this show on the road” Expressions of sympathy www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on May 22, 2019