Keith died June 8, 2019 in Winter Park, FL after declining health in the past 2 years. Born on December 20, 1928 in Genesee Co. MI to Glenn and Thelma TRAVER, the descendants of several 1840 Michigan Pioneer families: the DAVISONS of Northern Ireland and the TRAVER family of New York State. He attended Pontiac Schools and was graduated with the January class of 1947 at Pontiac Senior High School. He immediately went to work in the Industrial Engineering Department at General Motors Pontiac Division where he worked for over 42, retiring in1986. Keith served in the U.S. Army when President TRUMAN activated Oakland County’s 107th Ordinance Company of the National Guard due to the Korean Invasion in 1950. His brother Jim, who died in 1974, also served at that time. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Sue (HENDERSON), children Claudia and Mark (Amy) TRAVER, an “Awesome” grandson, Keith Charles (Krista) TRAVER and great grandson, Finn TRAVER. Also surviving is a sister Joanne McWETHY and nephew Kirk McWETHY of New Mexico, nieces Jill MOSHIER and Laurie DAVIS, and nephew Dale J. TRAVER. Niece Robin Jo McWETHY PERCELL preceded him in death in 2015.
Published in The Oakland Press on June 13, 2019