The Oakland Press Obituaries
Kinsey-Garrett Funeral Home - Royal Oaks
420 S Lafayette Ave
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 541-4400
Keith Major
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kinsey-Garrett Funeral Home - Royal Oaks
420 S Lafayette Ave
Royal Oak, MI 48067
Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Kinsey-Garrett Funeral Home - Royal Oaks
420 S Lafayette Ave
Royal Oak, MI 48067
Keith Major


Keith Major Obituary
Major, Keith Allen, age 90, a life-long resident of Royal Oak died March 23, 2019. He was born January 23, 1929 to Harvey and Hazel Major. He was a 1947 graduate of Royal Oak High School and served in the US Army in Germany from 1950-1952 with the 2nd Armored Division during the Korean War. He was a member of the Vintage Chevrolet Club of America and the Detroit Area Corvair Club and enjoyed car shows, Nascar and bowling. Surviving are his wife, Patricia (Standen) Major; children, Kathleen (Pete) Seidl, Laura Willhelm, Sarah (Shawn) Cusick and Stacey (Pete) Olsen; six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, June Marie Westergaard in 1970. Visitation Friday 2-8 p.m. Service Saturday 11 a.m. at the Kinsey-Garrett Funeral Home, 420 S. Lafayette, Royal Oak. Burial, Oakview Cemetery, Royal Oak. Contributions are being accepted by the family.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 28, 2019
