Hice, Kelley, born February 3, 1963, died December 13, 2019, spent the past 40+ years dedicated to teaching people tennis and touching people's lives. Kelley is survived by his life partner and best friend Beth Chezes, his son Kelley Jr. and his daughter Taylor. A celebration of his life will be held at Goldner Walsh Garden and Home 559 Orchard Lake Rd, Pontiac 48341, Sunday Dec. 22 from 12-4 p.m. Come whenever you can, stay as long as you need.
