Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home
2125 Twelve Mile Road
Berkley, MI 48072
(248) 398-6500
Kellie Ann (O'Neil) Gullo

Kellie Ann (O'Neil) Gullo Obituary
Kellie A. Gullo, age 51, passed away surrounded by her loving family, at Standford ValleyCare Medical Center in Pleasanton, California on November 23, 2019. She was born March 29, 1968, to William “John” and Kathleen (McCurry) O’Neil. She was a 1986 graduate of Walled Lake Central High School and received her BSA in Public Relations from Ferris State University in 1991. Kellie was a passionate writer, an accomplished author, and human rights activist. She was an active and supportive member of various cancer support groups throughout her community. She will be greatly missed by those whom were graced by her kindness and loving spirit. Kellie is survived by her husband Joseph, daughters’ Sydney and Caroline, granddaughter Luna, brother Johnny, sister Colleen, daughter-in-law to Jerry and MaryAnn Gullo, sister-in-law to David, Gina, Michael, and Matthew. Viewing, Sunday, December 1, 4-8 p.m. and Monday, December 2, 1-9 p.m. at Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home, Berkley. Funeral Mass Shrine Catholic Church, 2100 Twelve Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI, Tuesday, December 3 at 10 a.m.
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 30, 2019
