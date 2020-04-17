The Oakland Press Obituaries
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
KELLY S. McCLANAHAN

KELLY S. McCLANAHAN Obituary
of White Lake; April 13, 2020; age 77; Loving father of Heather Witt, Amber (Mickey) Barnard, Megan McClanahan and the late Danny McClanahan; Beloved fiancée of Kathleen Cham; Also cherished by 10 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and his loving extended family. Mr. McClanahan was a superintendent for the General Motors Corporation Truck and Bus Division. He was a member of the Mason Lodge and the Clarkston Eagles Lodge Aerie 3373. Private funeral services were held on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Spina Bifida Association or the . Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 19, 2020
