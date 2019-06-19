Home

Gray, Kenneth John, 64, died June 15, 2019, surrounded by family. Born in Detroit, attended Utica HS; served in the US Navy, Machinist employed at Ultimate Precision and later the car business. Ken will be dearly missed by daughters Stephanie Groves and Andrea (Peter) Eberhardt; Grandchildren: Tatum, Elliott, Petey and Georgia; Sisters Sandra (Bob) Kinoshita and Catherine (Paul) Campbell; nephews Kevin, Roy, Chris, Rob, and Shane; niece Tiffany; cousins and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Oakland Press on June 21, 2019
