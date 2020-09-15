1/1
KENNETH L. BURR
of Clarkston; September 14, 2020; age 88; Loving husband of the late Donna; Beloved father of Craig (Miki) Burr, Mark (Debra) Burr and Carol Burr; Dear grandfather of Jami and Sarah; Preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Ruth Burr, and his siblings Ronald Burr, Eleanor Morrison and Wahneta Burr; Also cherished by several nieces and nephews. Mr. Burr was retired from General Motors Pontiac Motor Division, was a veteran of the United States Air Force and was a long time devoted member of All Saints’ Episcopal Church. Following retirement, Ken enjoyed working for many years at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. Officiating The Reverend Christopher Johnson. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday 10:30 a.m. until time of service. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Memorials may be made to All Saints’ Episcopal Church. Online guestbook

Published in The Oakland Press from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
