of Clarkston; September 14, 2020; age 88; Loving husband of the late Donna; Beloved father of Craig (Miki) Burr, Mark (Debra) Burr and Carol Burr; Dear grandfather of Jami and Sarah; Preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Ruth Burr, and his siblings Ronald Burr, Eleanor Morrison and Wahneta Burr; Also cherished by several nieces and nephews. Mr. Burr was retired from General Motors Pontiac Motor Division, was a veteran of the United States Air Force and was a long time devoted member of All Saints’ Episcopal Church. Following retirement, Ken enjoyed working for many years at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. Officiating The Reverend Christopher Johnson. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday 10:30 a.m. until time of service. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Memorials may be made to All Saints’ Episcopal Church. Online guestbook



