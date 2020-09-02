Romig, Kenneth L., Jr, age 82, of Auburn Hills, MI, passed away on September 1, 2020. He was born in Pavilion Township, MI, on September 15, 1937. Ken graduated from Three Rivers, MI and received his Bachelors in Mechanical Engineering from Tri State University (now Trine). He was married to Marlene Ann Dolsen on June 23, 1962, they made their home in Rochester, MI. Ken worked for General Motors for 45 years, he held 5 patents during his time there. He had a passion for golf, the Tigers, U of M, and tending to his yard. Ken was a United States Army/Reserves Veteran. He was preceded in passing by his wife, Marlene Romig; his sister, Donna Jean (Jeanie) Romig; and his brother, Carroll E. Romig. Ken is survived by his daughter, Jennifer A. (Bill) Romig-Kapusta; his sister-in-law, Martha (Gordon) Romig-Miller and brother-in-law, Jerry (Pat) Dolsen; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 10:30 AM – 12 NOON, at Pixley Funeral Home, 322 W. University Dr., Rochester, MI. A private entombment will be held at Guardian Angel Cemetery. Donations in Ken’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Ascension Providence Rochester Foundation.



