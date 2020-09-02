1/1
Kenneth L. Romig
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Romig, Kenneth L., Jr, age 82, of Auburn Hills, MI, passed away on September 1, 2020. He was born in Pavilion Township, MI, on September 15, 1937. Ken graduated from Three Rivers, MI and received his Bachelors in Mechanical Engineering from Tri State University (now Trine). He was married to Marlene Ann Dolsen on June 23, 1962, they made their home in Rochester, MI. Ken worked for General Motors for 45 years, he held 5 patents during his time there. He had a passion for golf, the Tigers, U of M, and tending to his yard. Ken was a United States Army/Reserves Veteran. He was preceded in passing by his wife, Marlene Romig; his sister, Donna Jean (Jeanie) Romig; and his brother, Carroll E. Romig. Ken is survived by his daughter, Jennifer A. (Bill) Romig-Kapusta; his sister-in-law, Martha (Gordon) Romig-Miller and brother-in-law, Jerry (Pat) Dolsen; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 10:30 AM – 12 NOON, at Pixley Funeral Home, 322 W. University Dr., Rochester, MI. A private entombment will be held at Guardian Angel Cemetery. Donations in Ken’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Ascension Providence Rochester Foundation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
10:30 - 12:00 PM
Pixley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pixley Funeral Home
322 West University Drive
Rochester, MI 48307
2486519641
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by theoaklandpress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved