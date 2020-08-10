1/1
Kenneth Ralph Schwark
Schwark, Kenneth Ralph, age 77 of Rochester, passed away August 6, 2020. Loving husband of Carol Schwark of 45 years. Dear father of Matthew (Kirsten) Schwark, Lisa Brannack and Kristin Schwark. Cherished grandfather of Hagen Schwark. Brother of William (Mary) Schwark. Also survived by 2 nieces and 1 nephew. Ken was a barber in Rochester for 56 years. Funeral service Wednesday, August 12, 2020 1:00 pm at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd. Rochester. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday, 3-8 pm. Interment Mt. Avon Cemetery. Memorials in Ken’s name may be made to the Leader Dog for the Blind. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Oakland Press from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
