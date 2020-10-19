HEFNER, KENNETH WILLARD, of Independence Twp., passed away October 19, 2020. Born August 25, 1940, in Pontiac, Michigan, son of the late Glen Harrison and Helen Jean Hefner (nee Vontfoff); beloved husband of the late Beatrice Mae Hefner for 52 wonderful years; companion of Janet Dockery for 14 years; cherished father of Paula (David) Bratt and Craig (Nan) Hefner; proud grandfather of Kyle Bratt, Devin Bratt, Heather (Steve) Licari and Brooke (Fiancé Brett Thompson) Hefner; dearest great grandfather of Eloise Licari; survived by sibling JoAnn (Lawren) McMonagle. In his free time, Kenneth loved polishing his 1928 Ford Model A Hot Rod, going to car shows, and golfing. A funeral service will take place on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 1 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD and family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made Oakland County Animal Shelter and/or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store