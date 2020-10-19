1/1
Kenneth Willard Hefner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HEFNER, KENNETH WILLARD, of Independence Twp., passed away October 19, 2020. Born August 25, 1940, in Pontiac, Michigan, son of the late Glen Harrison and Helen Jean Hefner (nee Vontfoff); beloved husband of the late Beatrice Mae Hefner for 52 wonderful years; companion of Janet Dockery for 14 years; cherished father of Paula (David) Bratt and Craig (Nan) Hefner; proud grandfather of Kyle Bratt, Devin Bratt, Heather (Steve) Licari and Brooke (Fiancé Brett Thompson) Hefner; dearest great grandfather of Eloise Licari; survived by sibling JoAnn (Lawren) McMonagle. In his free time, Kenneth loved polishing his 1928 Ford Model A Hot Rod, going to car shows, and golfing. A funeral service will take place on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 1 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD and family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made Oakland County Animal Shelter and/or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
(248) 674-0461
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by theoaklandpress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved