MORGAN, KENNOFF W. “KEN” of Waterford, surrounded by his loving family, passed away February 27, 2019 at 78 years of age. Cherished husband of Jeannette “JJ” for 21 years; dear father of Tracy Morgan and Ace Morgan; grandfather of Rydell; dear brother of Lyneen (Michael) St. Dennis, Jacqueline Morgan, and Jane Morgan; preceded in death by siblings Ralph Morgan and Karen Morgan Garrett; brother in law of John (Patty) Kinel, Richard (Mercy) Kinel, and Don Kinel; uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. Ken retired from GM in 1999 after 34 years of service. Known as a “man of few words” he enjoyed skiing, golfing, and gardening. His quiet presence will be dearly missed by his family and friends. A memorial service will be held Monday, March 4, 2019 at 10 AM at COATS FUNERAL HOME- WATERFORD. In lieu of flowers, donate to your . Family will receive friends Sunday 3-8 PM. To post a condolence, visit
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 28, 2019