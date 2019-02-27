Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for KENNOFF MORGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KENNOFF W. "KEN" MORGAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

KENNOFF W. "KEN" MORGAN Obituary
MORGAN, KENNOFF W. “KEN” of Waterford, surrounded by his loving family, passed away February 27, 2019 at 78 years of age. Cherished husband of Jeannette “JJ” for 21 years; dear father of Tracy Morgan and Ace Morgan; grandfather of Rydell; dear brother of Lyneen (Michael) St. Dennis, Jacqueline Morgan, and Jane Morgan; preceded in death by siblings Ralph Morgan and Karen Morgan Garrett; brother in law of John (Patty) Kinel, Richard (Mercy) Kinel, and Don Kinel; uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. Ken retired from GM in 1999 after 34 years of service. Known as a “man of few words” he enjoyed skiing, golfing, and gardening. His quiet presence will be dearly missed by his family and friends. A memorial service will be held Monday, March 4, 2019 at 10 AM at COATS FUNERAL HOME- WATERFORD. In lieu of flowers, donate to your . Family will receive friends Sunday 3-8 PM. To post a condolence, visit
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.